Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.48. 267,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,869. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

