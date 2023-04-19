Investors Buy Large Volume of VanEck Oil Services ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 17,506 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 8,190 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.24. 259,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,297. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

