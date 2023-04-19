iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.58. 3,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.98% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

