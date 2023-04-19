Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPSEY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ipsen from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Ipsen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPSEY remained flat at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $31.15.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

