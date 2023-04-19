iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 73,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

