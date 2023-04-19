iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 5.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $43,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 334,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,238. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

