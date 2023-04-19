iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s 8th Largest Position

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.