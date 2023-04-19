iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.67. The company has a market capitalization of $311.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

