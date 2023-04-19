iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.0% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.76. 500,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,788. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.67. The stock has a market cap of $312.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

