iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.63. The stock had a trading volume of 240,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

