iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 108,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 92,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJH stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,931. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.18.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

