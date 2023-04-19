iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,417,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 682,106 shares.The stock last traded at $89.20 and had previously closed at $89.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

