iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,315,264 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 704,185 shares.The stock last traded at $74.11 and had previously closed at $74.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,619,000 after purchasing an additional 258,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

