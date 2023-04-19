iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 3.0% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. 28,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,683. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $893.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

