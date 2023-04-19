iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,152,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 668% from the previous session’s volume of 150,041 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $27.18.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $979.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

