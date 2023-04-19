iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 41,120 shares.The stock last traded at $104.22 and had previously closed at $104.40.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97. The firm has a market cap of $898.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,573,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

