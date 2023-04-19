iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 27,196 shares.The stock last traded at $62.03 and had previously closed at $61.90.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCV. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

