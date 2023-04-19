iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,148,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,857,000 after buying an additional 88,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,754,000 after buying an additional 535,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,908,000 after buying an additional 513,794 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,423,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,793,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 230,108 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. 198,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $40.58.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

