iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,770,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,147. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $65.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

