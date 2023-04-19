iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Decreased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $33,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. 5,091,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,818,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

