iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.37

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 1650654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after buying an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 941,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 814,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 702,479 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

