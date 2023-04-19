iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,878 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

