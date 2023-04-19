iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned 0.62% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.21. 3,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

