iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $227.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day moving average of $216.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $248.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.