iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 9.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.48. 9,450,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,970,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

