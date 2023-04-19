iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SOXX opened at $419.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $445.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.31.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

