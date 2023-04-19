IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.40

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 1097962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,350. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.