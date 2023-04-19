J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average of $177.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

