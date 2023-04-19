Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Up 15.7% in March

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.90.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.64. 266,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

