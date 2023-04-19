Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 255,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,294. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

