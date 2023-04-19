Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 255,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,294. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
About Jackpot Digital
