James J. Burns & Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,577. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.