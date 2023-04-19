James J. Burns & Company LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

