James J. Burns & Company LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 111,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 324,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 262,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 85,819 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 642,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 60,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 37,749 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JCPB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 112,093 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

