James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 134 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

James J. Burns & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 362,844 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

