James J. Burns & Company LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCV. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 852.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter.

IMCV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 1,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,123. The company has a market cap of $513.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $71.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

