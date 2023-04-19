James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,237.42

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,237.42 ($15.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,198.26 ($14.83). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,225 ($15.16), with a volume of 5,534 shares trading hands.

James Latham Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £257.17 million and a PE ratio of 654.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,238.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Dunmow acquired 179 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($15.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,264.35 ($2,802.07). Insiders own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

