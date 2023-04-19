Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Citigroup stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

