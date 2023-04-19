Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ JNCE remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Wednesday. 810,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,970. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
