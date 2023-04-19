Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Wednesday. 810,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,970. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jounce Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

