JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Shell (LON:SHEL) Target Price to GBX 2,950

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,950 ($36.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.84) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.12) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.48) to GBX 2,405 ($29.76) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.03) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,889.45 ($35.76).

Shares of LON SHEL traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,457 ($30.40). The company had a trading volume of 5,437,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952,641. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.34). The stock has a market cap of £168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 534.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,437.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,384.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.71) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($221,540.23). In other news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.71) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($221,540.23). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.92) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($246,407.99). 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

