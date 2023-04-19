Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,171,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 2,593,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 452.5 days.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of KHOTF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

