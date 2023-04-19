Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $402.29 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $402.29 million and $19.27 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,019,680,550 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,012,969,423.033607. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02391462 USD and is down -12.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $17,525,010.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

