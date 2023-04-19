Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

