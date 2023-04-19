KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.93

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 614405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4,419.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 630,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 760.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 482,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.