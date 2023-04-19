Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 761,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of KMPR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. 344,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,907. Kemper has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

