KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NYSE:CWH opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.56. Camping World has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,676,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,558.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 610,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

