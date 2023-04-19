Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,501.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMMPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $12.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

