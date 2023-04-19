Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.20. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1,226 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.45 to $1.60 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

