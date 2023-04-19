Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.20. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1,226 shares.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.45 to $1.60 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Kingstone Companies Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.46.
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
