Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
KSPHF stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
