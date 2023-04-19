Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

KSPHF stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.