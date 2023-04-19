KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $4,454.10 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08371368 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,004.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

