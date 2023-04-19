KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0955 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $4,838.48 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08943616 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,219.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

